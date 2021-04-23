Lindsay Lohan's father arrested in Palm Beach County for patient brokering

Those looking to make cash found the country's opioid epidemic had provided them with a trove of desperate people, many young and hooked on pills or heroin, and access to a deep pool of insurance dollars. Everyone got in on the business. Substance abuse treatment in Palm Beach County used to consist largely of a scrappy network of treatment centers and sober homes that just scraped by. By 2017 it had become a $1 billion business, according to the Palm Beach Post's calculations.