Tractor-trailer overturns on I-95 in West Palm Beach

An overturned tractor-trailer caused major delays in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in West Palm Beach on Friday.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the wreck happened near the Okeechobee Boulevard exit.
All northbound lanes were blocked for hours during the morning commute. However, the lanes eventually reopened around 11:30 a.m.
Exclusive video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed the tractor-trailer on its side in the center of the highway.
FHP said there were injuries in this rollover.
