Tractor-trailer rollover causes delays in I-95 in West Palm Beach

An overturned tractor-trailer is causing delays in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in West Palm Beach on Friday morning.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the wreck is near the Okeechobee Boulevard exit.
At least four lanes are blocked, according to FHP.
Exclusive video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed the tractor-trailer on its side in the center of the highway.
FHP said there are injuries in this rollover.
No other details have been released.
