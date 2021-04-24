Could College Football Playoff be headed toward expansion?

"Since January 2019, when the presidents charged us with taking a careful look at all aspects of CFP, including the format, this group has diligently evaluated options for the future," Hancock said. "Its efforts were delayed as a result of the pandemic, but it met again this week in Dallas, and we look forward to hearing more when its work is complete. I want to remind everyone that whatever recommendations the management committee may make, all decisions about our future format -- whether to remain at four teams or change to a different format -- will be made by the 11 presidents and chancellors who manage the CFP."