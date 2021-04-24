1 dead, 2 injured following shooting in West Palm Beach

One man was killed and two others were injured Friday night in a West Palm Beach shooting.
The shooting occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. along the 900 block of 13th Street.
West Palm Beach police Sgt. David Lefont said the shooter shot three pedestrians, who appeared to have been targeted, and then fled the scene.
One man was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to a local area hospital for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately known.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department or call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.
