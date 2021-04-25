Whale strands itself on Hutchinson Island

A sperm whale stranded itself Saturday at Herman's Bay Beach on Hutchinson Island.
Officials with Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were monitoring the whale.
Cristina Maldonado told WPTV she just happened to be walking by and captured the images of the stranded whale with rope with a large rope wrapped around its lower jaw.
Maldonado said officials on the beach told her necropsy results on the whale may take six months.
Scripps Only Content 2021