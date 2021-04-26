State's cases subside to 4,671 day after 7,411; deaths' increase 36 vs. 53

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 468 compared with 179 one day ago. The state reported Sunday there are currently

3,303 though 2,455 was initially posted with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is an increase of 32. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.