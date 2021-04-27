Martin Co. to give teachers bonuses for working summer school

The Martin County School Board unanimously voted in support of giving bonuses for eligible instructional and support employees who work summer programs.
Board members held an emergency meeting Tuesday afternoon to approved the decision.
The one-time, lump-sum bonus will be up to $1,000 for bargaining unit-eligible employees who work a Martin County School District-approved summer program assignment during the month of June.
The incentive will provide a boost to educators who go the extra mile this summer after such a challenging school year.
Like other school districts across the area, Martin County is planning a more comprehensive summer school program to try to make up for learning losses caused by the pandemic and prevent them from getting worse.
"As the district continues preparing for summer instruction and other enrichment opportunities to address gaps and prevent learning loss, we recognize the importance of providing our bargaining unit-eligible employees with the opportunity to earn additional compensation for continuing to serve our students and schools during the month of June," said Superintendent John Millay.
Karen Resciniti, president of the Martin County Education Association, released the following statement on the bonuses:
"It’s great that the District is giving bonuses to summer school teachers. The CARES Act money was given to districts for this reason. I imagine that it will be difficult to get teachers to work a month during summer break after the unprecedented year we have had. ALL teachers should be given a bonus! There is money for that too!"
The school board is expected to approve the agreement with bargaining units during an emergency meeting that will begin after a 3 p.m. workshop on Tuesday.
Below is a breakdown of what other school districts in our area are doing for instructors of summer programs:
- Palm Beach County: Teachers will receive an hourly rate per contract, according to the School District of Palm Beach County. Classroom Teachers Association President Justin Katz released the following statement on the matter: "CTA has requested in discussions with the district that teachers who are willing to sacrifice their already shortened summer, after this long and difficult year, be provided a fair bonus. Other local districts like St. Lucie have already agreed and we would expect the SDPBC to step up and do the right thing by their educators as well. CTA will be requiring this as a condition of negotiations, relative to altered summer school working conditions due to COVID."
- St. Lucie County: Teachers are receiving a bonus of some sort, but officials have not released specifics
- Indian River County: WPTV has contacted officials but has not received a response
- Okeechobee County: No bonuses or incentives for teachers
