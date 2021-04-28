Another candidate seeks to succeed Hastings in Congress

State Rep. Omari Hardy, D-West Palm Beach, has entered the sweepstakes for Congress.
In a video released Wednesday, Hardy announced his intent to seek the vacated seat previously held by the late Alcee Hastings.
Calling himself an "unapologetic progressive," Hardy becomes the seventh candidate -- and fifth current politician -- to join the race to occupy Florida's 20th congressional district.
Hardy was elected to the state House in November. Prior to that, he was a Lake Worth Beach commissioner.
Hastings, who died April 6 at the age of 84, won re-election 14 times since first taking office in 1993.
