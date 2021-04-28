Man found in vehicle with gunshot wounds in Lake Worth Beach dies

A man who was found inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds early Wednesday afternoon in Lake Worth Beach has died, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators said the shooting occurred around noon in the 100 block of North Dixie Hwy., which is near a busy area with multiple businesses and restaurants.
Pictures from the scene show crime tape posted outside a nearby Starbucks, which is closed while deputies investigate.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital for treatment where he later died.
Detectives have arrested a "person of interest" who is in the process of being interviewed.
Officials said he will be transported to the Palm Beach County Jail once the interview is completed.
Anyone in the area who may have witnessed the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.
Scripps Only Content 2021