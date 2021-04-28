Police investigating homicide in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach police are investigating a homicide Tuesday evening.
The incident occurred at 7:52 p.m. near the 1100 block of 25th Street.
Officers responded to a gun detection alert and located a man dead at the scene.
Police identified the victim as Ernest Raynard Brooks, 26, of Riviera Beach.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide, but police say the cause and manner of the death will be determined by the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is urged to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.
Scripps Only Content 2021