2 young children die after incident at Jensen Beach home

"It's looking like the children were not breathing the oxygen they believe they were breathing. It looks like they were indeed breathing helium. With helium, they would have the sense that they were actually breathing oxygen, so they would feel like they're breathing normally," said Major John Budensiek with the Martin County Sheriff's Office. "They wouldn't get the feeling that they would need to take a breath. So, they would have breathed helium, and because there is no oxygen in helium, ended up in the state that they were in."