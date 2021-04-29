Commissioner invites Biden to final Olympic qualifier in baseball

Some of the best baseball players in the world will be in Palm Beach County and on the Treasure Coast trying to secure their spot in the world's biggest sporting event.
The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach and Clover Park in Port St. Lucie will play host to 16 games for the final Olympic qualifier and the only one in the U.S. before the summer Olympics in Tokyo.
The U.S., Canada, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, Puerto Rico and Venezuela are all still vying for a spot in the Olympics and will participate in the tournament.
St. Lucie County Commissioner Chris Dzadovsky invited President Joe Biden to come watch one of the games and cheer on Team USA.
At the Ball Park of the Palm Beaches:
- Cuba vs Venzuela at 1 p.m. on May 31
- Colombia vs Canada at 7 p.m. on May 31
- Nicaragua vs Puerto Rico on June 1
- USA vs Dominican Republic at 7 p.m. on June 1
