FAU holds in-person graduation ceremonies

Florida Atlantic University held in-person graduation ceremonies Thursday, conferring more than 3,200 degrees for students.
The school held two ceremonies, one at 9 a.m. and another at 5 p.m., at FAU Stadium.
About 1,200 students attended the 9 a.m. session Thursday morning while another 1,000 students graduated at the second session.
The oldest graduate receiving a degree is 71 years old and the youngest is 17.
Graduates were allowed four guest tickets for friends and family members to attend the ceremony. Seats were prearranged in socially distanced groups of four.
This is the first time graduation has been held in person in more than a year.
Kevin Figueroa is only 17 years old but is graduating with a business degree and also graduating from high school in two weeks.
He is the youngest graduate in the class and said he was inspired by another girl who graduated from FAU's dual program.
"Ever since that day, I have been chasing that dream," Figueroa said.
Families shared the excitement of being at the event in person.
Graduate Osee Fries said having his family and friends see him receive his mechanical engineering degree was special.
"There are so many times I wanted to stop and quit during the classes," Fries said.
FAU said it was exciting to have graduation in person, and they are looking forward to having all students back on campus in the fall.
