2 survive after small plane crashes into Florida cow pasture
April 29, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT - Updated April 29 at 4:10 PM

Two people were hurt after a small plane crashed Thursday morning in Glades County, according to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said they received a 911 transfer just after 11 a.m. from the Highlands County Sheriff's Office from a pilot who made an emergency crash landing.

The pilot said he thought his location was somewhere in Okeechobee County between State Road 78 and Highway 70 West.

A medical helicopter transported two injured people to a hospital after their small plane crashed April 29, 2021, in Glades County.
After searching the area, Okeechobee County officials found the plane in a cow pasture about 1,500 feet off of State Road 70 in Glades County.

Both the pilot and a passenger were flown by helicopter to a hospital.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

