Suspect arrested after shooting near Lake Worth Beach Starbucks

A man who was found inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds early Wednesday afternoon in Lake Worth Beach has died, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators said the shooting occurred around noon in the 100 block of North Dixie Hwy., which is near a busy area with multiple businesses and restaurants.
Pictures from the scene show crime tape posted outside a nearby Starbucks, which was closed while deputies investigated the shooting.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital for treatment where he later died.
The sheriff's office later arrested Justin Boersma, 19, of Lake Worth Beach in the shooting. He faces a charge of first-degree murder and is being held without bond.
