State's deaths rise by 54 day after 72; cases' increase 5,666 vs. 5,178

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 203 compared with 251 one day ago. The state reported Thursday there are currently 3,230 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 69. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.