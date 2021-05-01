State's cases rise 5,306, lead nation 9 days in row; deaths increase by 77

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 227 compared with 203 one day ago. The state reported Friday there are currently 3,156 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 74. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.