Teen dies after jumping into lagoon at Saint Edward's School in Vero Beach

April 30, 2021 at 9:15 PM EDT - Updated May 1 at 6:51 PM

A Saint Edward's School student died Friday afternoon after jumping from the school's dock into the Indian River Lagoon, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

The 18-year-old student has been identified as Bidensky Termidor.

Lt. Patrick White said Termidor jumped into the water, about 10 feet deep, and was underwater for four to six minutes before being discovered. White said a fellow student pulled him up onto the dock, where CPR was started.

"This is a tragic accident," said White, adding that there did not appear to be anything criminal about the incident.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene and continued CPR. Termidor was taken to Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Saint Edward's School released the following statement:

Today we suffered a tragic loss of Bidensky Termidor, a beloved senior student. Please pray for our entire school community. We have expressed our deepest sympathies to the family in their time of grief and will remain in constant touch with them. The school has cancelled Middle and Upper School classes on Monday. All faculty will be on campus. Students have the choice to be together on campus for support with each other and grief counselors, or to remain with their families. The school will have a service immediately after homeroom for middle and upper school students and their teachers

It was not immediately clear why Termidor jumped into the water.

