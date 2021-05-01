Teen dies after jumping into lagoon at Saint Edward's School in Vero Beach

A Saint Edward's School student died Friday afternoon after jumping from the school's dock into the Indian River Lagoon, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.
The 18-year-old student has been identified as Bidensky Termidor.
Lt. Patrick White said Termidor jumped into the water, about 10 feet deep, and was underwater for four to six minutes before being discovered. White said a fellow student pulled him up onto the dock, where CPR was started.
"This is a tragic accident," said White, adding that there did not appear to be anything criminal about the incident.
Emergency crews arrived at the scene and continued CPR. Termidor was taken to Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Saint Edward's School released the following statement:
It was not immediately clear why Termidor jumped into the water.
Scripps Only Content 2021