Teen dies after jumping into lagoon at St. Edward's School in Vero Beach

Today we suffered a tragic loss of Bidensky Termidor, a beloved senior student. Please pray for our entire school community. We have expressed our deepest sympathies to the family in their time of grief and will remain in constant touch with them. The school has cancelled Middle and Upper School classes on Monday. All faculty will be on campus. Students have the choice to be together on campus for support with each other and grief counselors, or to remain with their families. The school will have a service immediately after homeroom for middle and upper school students and their teachers