Teen dies after jumping into lagoon at St. Edward's School in Vero Beach

Teen dies after jumping into lagoon at St. Edward's School in Vero Beach
April 30, 2021 at 9:15 PM EDT - Updated May 1 at 12:10 AM

A St. Edward's School student died after jumping from the school's dock into the Indian River Lagoon Friday afternoon, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

The student has been identified as 18-year-old Bidensky Termidor.

Lt. Patrick White with the IRCSO said Termidor jumped into the water, approximately 10 feet deep, and was underwater for four to six minutes before being discovered. White said a fellow student pulled him up onto the dock where CPR was started.

"This is a tragic accident," said White, adding that there did not appear to be anything criminal about the incident.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene and continued CPR. Termidor was transported to Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

St. Edward's School released the following statement:

Today we suffered a tragic loss of Bidensky Termidor, a beloved senior student. Please pray for our entire school community. We have expressed our deepest sympathies to the family in their time of grief and will remain in constant touch with them. The school has cancelled Middle and Upper School classes on Monday. All faculty will be on campus. Students have the choice to be together on campus for support with each other and grief counselors, or to remain with their families. The school will have a service immediately after homeroom for middle and upper school students and their teachers

This developing story will be updated.

Scripps Only Content 2021