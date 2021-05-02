State's deaths rise by 78 day after 77; cases 5,419 vs. 5,306

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 257 compared with 227 one day ago. The state reported Saturday there are currently 3,085 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 171. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.