Florida Virtual School opens enrollment for summer and fall 2021

"This past school year exposed many families to online learning for the first time, and although there were challenges, there were parents that noticed that an online learning environment is what their children needed to blossom," said Robin Winder, senior director of instruction for Florida Virtual School. "On the other hand, FLVS Flex is perfect for those that want to continue with some online courses, while still registered at their zoned school, or that are homeschooled; or for students that want to take advantage of the summer to get ahead, as they can start at any time."