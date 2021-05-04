Chicken wing shortage affecting restaurants and wing lovers

"We cannot get chicken wings," said John Reisigl, president of Cheney Brothers. "That's the hot item right now. You know, it takes many, many weeks to take a bird from hatchling to the time it gets processed. And with the economy opening up in all states, and demand for chicken wings like it is, the poultry packers weren't adequately prepared to have enough product in the pipeline. So they are playing catch up now. They're trying to get caught up. It's going to be a few more weeks before we have an adequate supply of chicken wings."