Congress Avenue reopens in Delray Beach following brush fire

Congress Avenue has reopened following a 10-acre brush fire near Linton Boulevard in Delray Beach.
Crews battled the fire for nearly two and a half hours, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
Congress Avenue was closed in both directions between Linton Boulevard and 10th Street while crews battled the fire.
According to officials, the fire occurred on the east side of Congress Avenue.
No one was injured in the blaze.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
This developing story will be updated when more information becomes available.
