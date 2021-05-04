Emergency Rental Assistance Lunch-n-Learn available for Palm Beach County residents

The Palm Beach County Community Services Department said a new round of funding is open to help county residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic pay for rent and utilities.
The Emergency Rental Assistance application online portal has reopened.
Applicants will be required to provide more documentation than for previous COVID-19 funding applications, the department said.
The department is also hosting an Emergency rental Assistance Lunch-n-Learn for county residents.
The event will take place every Tuesday, starting May 4, from noon to 1 p.m.
Participants will learn what the ERA application process entails, how to complete the application, and what the eligibility and documentation requirements are.
Staff will also answer frequently asked questions.
Palm Beach County residents can join via WebEx by clicking here with meeting ID 157 444 3885 and passcode 1234.
The meeting works best when accessed using Google Chrome.
Participants can also join via phone by calling 1-904-00-2303 or 1-844-621-3956 with the access code 157 444 3885.
For more information, click here.
For questions, contact mailto:CSDCares@pbcgov.org or call 561-355-4792.
