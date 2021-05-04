Gov. DeSantis to hold briefing in Vero Beach at 1 p.m.

WATCH LIVE BELOW AT 1 P.M.
Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak Tuesday afternoon in Indian River County.
DeSantis will hold a news conference in Vero Beach at 1 p.m. at the Childcare Resources of Indian River, according to a statement from the governor's office.
No other details were immediately available.
The governor made headlines Monday by suspending all local emergency orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic effective immediately.
