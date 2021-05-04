Gov. DeSantis to hold briefing in Vero Beach at 1 p.m.

Gov. DeSantis to hold briefing in Vero Beach at 1 p.m.
May 4, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT - Updated May 4 at 12:26 PM

WATCH LIVE BELOW AT 1 P.M.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak Tuesday afternoon in Indian River County.

DeSantis will hold a news conference in Vero Beach at 1 p.m. at the Childcare Resources of Indian River, according to a statement from the governor's office.

No other details were immediately available.

The governor made headlines Monday by suspending all local emergency orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic effective immediately.

Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for updates

Scripps Only Content 2021