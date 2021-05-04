State's cases rise by 3,075, least in three weeks; deaths' increase 39

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 66 compared with 77 one day ago. The state reported Monday there are currently 3,112 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is an increase of 36. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.