Palm Beach County schools to reopen playgrounds, allow for optional mask use outdoors
May 5, 2021 at 10:31 PM EDT - Updated May 5 at 10:31 PM

School leaders in Palm Beach County announced Wednesday its plan to reopen playgrounds and allow for optional mask use while outdoors.

The school board discussed a policy change that would no longer require mask use during outdoor activities.

Superintendent Donald Fennoy said he would like to get a communication sent out to families in the coming days.

"We have to give ourselves a little PR too. And by putting that out in a communication that is a positive communication that we are listening. And I think it is the first step," said school board member Karen Brill.

The school board did not give a date for when the playgrounds will open.

