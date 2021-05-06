Daily first-time positivty rates below 5%: Florida 4.99%, Palm Beach County 4.44%

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 227 compared with 256 one day ago. The state reported Thursday there are currently 2,915 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which the first time below 3,000 in a month and a decrease of 84. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.