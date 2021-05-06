Gov. Ron DeSantis expected to sign elections bill in West Palm Beach

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in West Palm Beach on Thursday morning.
You can watch the governor speak live in this article and on our Facebook page. Doors open for the event at the Hilton by Palm Beach International Airport at 7 a.m.
DeSantis is expected to sign SB90, an elections reform bill. Florida’s GOP-backed legislature passed the bill that includes restrictions on voting by mail and ballot drop boxes.
While an earlier proposal would have banned the use of ballot drop boxes outright, the new legislation would allow their use as long as election officials follow new constraints — limits on who could drop off voters' ballots at drop boxes, a ban on moving drop boxes within 30 days of elections, restrictions on where drop boxes could be placed and a requirement that they would all have to be monitored by elections officials whenever they're open.
The bill would also require voters to request to vote by mail more regularly, prohibit election officials from using private money to help pay for election administration, restrict third-party voter registration organizations, add new powers for partisan election observers and give DeSantis the leeway to appoint replacements to fill certain local political positions vacated by people running for higher office.
