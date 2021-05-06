Palm Beach County schools to allow for optional mask use outdoors

May 5, 2021 at 10:31 PM EDT - Updated May 6 at 7:21 AM

School leaders in Palm Beach County announced Wednesday their plan to reopen playgrounds and allow for optional mask use while outdoors.

The school board discussed a policy change that would no longer require mask use during outdoor activities.

Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy said he would like to get a communication sent out to families in the coming days.

"We have to give ourselves a little PR, too," school board member Karen Brill said. "And by putting that out in a communication, that is a positive communication that we are listening, and I think it is the first step."

The school board did not give a date for when the playgrounds will open.

