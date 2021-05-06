Palm Beach County schools to allow for optional mask use outdoors

School leaders in Palm Beach County announced Wednesday their plan to reopen playgrounds and allow for optional mask use while outdoors.
The school board discussed a policy change that would no longer require mask use during outdoor activities.
Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy said he would like to get a communication sent out to families in the coming days.
"We have to give ourselves a little PR, too," school board member Karen Brill said. "And by putting that out in a communication, that is a positive communication that we are listening, and I think it is the first step."
The school board did not give a date for when the playgrounds will open.
