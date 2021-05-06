State's cases rise by 4,394 after two days under 4,000; deaths' increase 79 vs. 92 day before

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 256 compared with 165 one day ago. The state reported Wednesday there are currently 3,009 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 784. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.