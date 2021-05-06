WPTV, other media not allowed inside DeSantis event

In an unprecedented move, WPTV and other news media were allowed inside the venue where Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an elections bill into law Thursday. The event was billed as a Fox News exclusive.
The governor's office didn't send out its usual news release to announce the event.
The Palm Beach Post discovered the event was happening based off a tip from a promotion flier.
U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, who recently announced his own candidacy for the governor's mansion, called out DeSantis for barring media from the signing.
As he left the event, DeSantis was asked by reporters why he chose to keep it a secret.
"It was on national TV," he said. "It wasn't a secret."
