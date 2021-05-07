Court rules against mother who recorded Boynton police

The issue of the legality of recording law enforcement was addressed this week in the Florida court system.
A state appeals court ruled Wednesday against a mother who was arrested following a 2009 incident where she filmed police outside a Boynton Beach movie theater.
The confrontation occurred after Sharron Tasha Ford was called to the Muvico Theater by police after her son was caught trespassing.
According to a ruling from Florida's Fourth District Court of Appeal, Ford began to record police when she arrived at the scene.
"Officers made numerous requests to the (mother) to stop recording them, which she ignored. The plaintiff was confrontational in her approach and refused to comply with the officers' instructions," the ruling says.
She was later booked for intercepting oral communications and obstruction without violence, but no charges were ever filed.
Ford then filed a complaint against the city of Boynton Beach and the officers on the grounds of false arrest, declaratory relief and violating her civil rights.
The civil rights claims were later dismissed but the other claims sent to state court.
A trial court later found that police "had a subjective and reasonable expectation of privacy in their communications" and that Ford lied about recording police and obstructed them in detaining her son.
The case was appealed to the Fourth District Court of Appeal who this week ruled to uphold the lower court's ruling in favor of police.
"A review of the recorded incident reveals the plaintiff’s approach to the officers was designed to impede what should have been a short, uneventful exchange of her son’s custody," the ruling stated.
This week's ruling goes on to say Ford "consistently and persistently failed to comply with the officers' direction and requests" and obstructed their investigation.
Ford's attorney, Alexander Appellate Law, released the following statement on the appeals court ruling:
"We're disappointed with the Fourth's majority opinion, which strayed from the court's own precedent to affirm on a narrow ground. We agree with Judge [Martha] Warner's strong dissent that under the well-established law in Florida there was no probable cause for arrest. We are considering our next steps."
Her attorney said people should be able to live in a society where citizens are permitted to record police performing their public duties, referencing the recording of the George Floyd murder.
Read the full ruling below:
Scripps Only Content 2021