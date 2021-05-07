Daily first-time positivity rates stay below 5%; Florida 4.7%, Palm Beach County 3.89%

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 86 compared with 277 one day ago. The state reported Friday there are currently 2,850 2,915 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, one day after the time below 3,000 since April 5 and a decrease of 65. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.