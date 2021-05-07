More COVID-19 mobile vaccination clinics open this weekend

Several mobile vaccination clinics will pop up on the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County this weekend.
Vaccines will be available at the following locations.
Fort Pierce
Saturday, April 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at River of Life Fellowship located at 3950 Juanita Avenue.
Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer
Lake Worth Beach
Saturday, April 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Salvation Army located at 4051 Kirk Road.
Johnson & Johnson only
Loxahatchee
Saturday and Sunday, April 8 and 9, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at J & J Family Farms located at 4003 Seminole Pratt Whitney Road.
Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer
Appointments are not required.
