Mother's Day gifts for moms with The Lord's Place

"So often when we think of Mother's Day, we don't think about the moms who have had struggles, who have re-built their families and yet our friends at GL Homes took the time to think about that and so because of their generosity, every child on our campus will pick up a beautiful bouquet, pick up some cookies and chips from Café Joshua and going to make a very special Mother's Day for the mothers here at the family campus," said Diane.