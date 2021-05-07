Parents protest Palm Beach County's school mask requirements

Dozens of parents gathered at the School District of Palm Beach County's headquarters on Friday morning to rally against the district's COVID-19 policy which requires students to wear masks in school.
The group of at least 50 people, part of an ongoing campaign called "Unmask Palm Beach County Kids," gathered along Forest Hill Boulevard, waving signs and shouting at passing cars.
Some parents even brought their children along to the protest.
Currently, the School District of Palm Beach County requires all students to "wear face coverings at all times," except when eating and drinking while seated.
Earlier this week, the school district took a small step toward easing restrictions by planning to reopen school campus playgrounds and allow students to remove their masks during outdoor activities.
An online petition has garnered more than 5,000 signatures from people who want the mask requirements lifted. Parents said it's not healthy for their kids to be in a face covering all day and they want to see change.
Right now, the school district said its mask policy remains in place, but leaders will reevaluate it as we approach the new school year.
Some Palm Beach County School Board members said they need to start having those conversations soon.
