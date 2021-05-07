South Florida Fair held in May for first time ever

South Florida Fair CEO and President Vicki Chouris said, "The fair is 109 years old and I feel 109 years old after producing a fair in January and again in May," South Florida Fair CEO and President Vicki Chouris said. "It's been a lot of hard work, but the dedicated team we have here -- the staff, the volunteers, the board of directors -- it's going to happen and it's going to be a good one for all of us."