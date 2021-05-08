3 injured after argument leads to shooting at Aventura Mall

An argument between two groups of people led to a shooting Saturday inside the Aventura Mall that left three people injured, police said.
Aventura police spokesman Michael Bentolila told reporters that the shooting occurred in front of the Hugo Boss store. He said an individual from one of the feuding groups pulled out a gun, prompting another individual from the other group to pull out a gun and open fire.
Bentolila said the injuries were not life-threatening to the three people who were hurt.
He said the suspected shooter fled the mall.
Police also said on Twitter that several suspects were being questioned by detectives.
All patrons and employees of the mall were escorted off the property.
Various reports of a shooter at the mall started flooding social media feeds shortly before 4 p.m.
Nobody was being allowed in the mall during the investigation.
Almost a year ago, two people were injured at the same mall after an argument resulted in a shooting at the Nordstrom.
