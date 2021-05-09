Corrections deputy fired after domestic violence arrest

An Indian River County corrections deputy has been fired after being arrested by Port St. Lucie police Saturday night on a domestic violence battery charge involving alcohol.
According to Sheriff Eric Flowers, former Cpl. Chris Swindell was arrested overnight.
"This is not his first incident involving alcohol. Before I took office he had another incident that landed in internal affairs. (It was) investigated and he received a suspension for that," Flowers said. "I did meet with him upon taking office and we had a serious discussion. You know, this is it. This is the end of the line, and he assured me he was committed to our agency. Unfortunately, he just didn't follow through with his end of the bargain."
Swindell was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail early Sunday.
Within hours of being notified of the arrest, Flowers terminated Swindell.
