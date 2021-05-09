Daily first-time positivity rates stay below 5%; Florida 4.67%, Palm Beach County 3.69%

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 175 compared with 86 one day ago. The state reported Saturday there are currently 2,709 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, two days after the time below 3,000 since April 5 and a decrease of 141. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.