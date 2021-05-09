State's deaths rise by 29 day after 65; cases' increase 3,2131 vs. 3,977

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 63 compared with 175 one day ago. The state reported Sunday there are currently 2,690 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, three days after the time below 3,000 since April 5 and a decrease of 19. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.