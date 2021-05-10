Gov. DeSantis to speak in Hobe Sound

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday will focus on the environment during a visit to Hobe Sound.
The governor is scheduled to hold a news conference at Jonathan Dickinson State Park at 4:30 p.m.
Joining DeSantis will be Secretary Noah Valenstein of Florida's Department of Environmental Protection.
Earlier on Monday, the governor spent a few hours in Okeechobee, meeting with ranchers at the Williamson Cattle Company and also touring the dairy farm at Sutton Milk.
