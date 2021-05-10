Lightning strike sparked fire near Spanish Lakes community, officials say

Officials say a lightning strike sparked a brush fire that spread near the Spanish Lakes community Sunday in Port St. Lucie.
Dozens of residents who live east of Silver Oak Drive were asked to evacuate and residents of Spanish Lakes sheltered in place.
St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara said the fire started about 4 p.m. on Dyer Road.
The fire engulfed three homes and two vehicles, but no one was injured. Several nearby homes are still without power and water due to the fire.
Florida Forest Service Supervisor David Grubich says there's a chance the fire could reignite.
Scripps Only Content 2021