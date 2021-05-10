LIVE: Gov. DeSantis speaks in Hobe Sound

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday is focusing on the environment during a visit to Hobe Sound.
The governor is holding a news conference at Jonathan Dickinson State Park and speaking about the water levels at Lake Okeechobee and algae.
Right now, the lake level stands at 13.74 feet, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The agency said it would like to see the lake level drop closer to 12.5 feet by the end of May as we head into the official start of hurricane season.
Joining DeSantis at Monday's event is Secretary Noah Valenstein of Florida's Department of Environmental Protection.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Protecting Paradise
Earlier on Monday, the governor spent a few hours in Okeechobee, meeting with ranchers at the Williamson Cattle Company and also touring the dairy farm at Sutton Milk.
Scripps Only Content 2021