State's cases rise by 2,296, least in 4 weeks; deaths' increase 52

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 69 compared with 63 one day ago. The state reported Monday there are currently 2,738 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 and an increase of 48. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.