13-year-old Florida girl found dead; classmate arrested

A 13-year-old Florida girl who was reported missing near Jacksovnille has been found dead, and her classmate has been arrested on a murder charge.
The body of Tristyn Bailey was discovered Sunday night in a wooded area in St. Johns County, Sheriff Robert Hardwick confirmed Monday morning during a news conference.
A 14-year-old boy who attended the same school as Tristyn has been arrested on a charge of second-degree murder.
Tristyn was reported missing Sunday morning. Her family told investigators she had last been seen about 1:15 a.m. at a community center.
A man who was out for a walk found her body about 6 p.m. and called 911, Hardwick said.
Hardwick wouldn't discuss many of the details, including how Tristyn died, but did say she was fully clothed when the body was found.
"This is a long process," he said. "We're in the very early stages of this."
Scripps Only Content 2021