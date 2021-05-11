Business owners cite multiple factors, including unemployment benefits, in struggle to fill local jobs

The U.S Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President Neil Bradley shared a statement on behalf of the U.S Chamber saying, “The disappointing jobs report makes it clear that paying people not to work is dampening what should be a stronger jobs market. We need a comprehensive approach to dealing with our workforce issues and the very real threat unfilled positions pose to our economic recovery from the pandemic. One step policymakers should take now is ending the $300 weekly supplemental unemployment benefit. Based on the Chamber’s analysis, the $300 benefit results in approximately one in four recipients taking home more in unemployment than they earned working.”