Corcoran headlines list of 9 candidates to become next FSU president

Other applicants to receive interviews are Robert Blouin, provost of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; Randy Hanna, dean of FSU's Panama City campus and a former chancellor of the Florida College System; Richard D. McCullough, vice provost for research at Harvard University; Giovanni Piedimonte, vice president for research at Tulane University; Sean Pittman, founder and chief executive officer of the Florida-based Pittman Law Group; Mary Ann Rankin, former provost at the University of Maryland; and Michael Young, former president of Texas A&M University.